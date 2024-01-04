Wordle 929 hints and answers for January 4, 2024

A captivating call from the five-letter riddle, Wordle, entices with its daily enigma. Cunningly guarded by Wardle's vault of words, six precious attempts guard the gateway to victory. Yet, fear not, intrepid wordsmith! Clues murmur like secrets, guiding your path to the hidden treasure. You may or may not be able to guess it correctly, but your journey into today's game will certainly be exciting. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)

In Wordle's embrace lies the mystery of five letters, concealed within Wardle's cunning. Six opportunities, one conquest. Delve into cryptic hints, and veiled clues - your arsenal of words awaits.

Slay the Wordle beast, forge a score the bards would envy. This January 4, ascend to the Wordle pantheon!

Wordle Today Hints for January 4

Wordle 929 for January 4th starts with "S" and ends with "T." Only one "A" graces this adjective, describing something scarce or lacking, similar to "scant" or "insufficient."

Wordle Today: Answer for January 4

Here is the #929 Wordle answer-

Are you feeling stumped by Wordle 929? Don't worry; even the best word sleuths get tripped up sometimes! The answer was SCANT, meaning scarce or insufficient. But hey, a new puzzle awaits tomorrow!

How to play Wordle

Wordle presents a 5x6 grid hungry for your five-letter guesses. Each tile shines green for perfect letter-location matches, yellows for correct letters misplaced, and greys for absent letters.

What is Wordle?

From a Brooklyn brain comes daily wordplay magic: Wordle! Created by software engineer and social experiment artist Josh Wardle, each sunrise brings a new five-letter riddle, begging to be cracked with wit and deduction. Can you navigate the clever clues, untangle the imposters, and conquer the day's linguistic odyssey?