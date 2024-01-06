Wordle 931 hints and answers for January 6, 2024

Wordle by NYT, or simply Wordle, is an online word game designed for daily play. Your task is to guess a five-letter word, and you're given six chances to make the correct guesses. Its popularity soared in 2022 due to its easy and addictive nature. Picture it as a secure vault filled with words, and your cleverness is the key to unlocking it. With six tries, you aim to unveil the hidden word, and your success hangs in the balance. Wordle app game is seen on a smartphone.(Reuters Photo)

Consider Wordle as a five-letter puzzle where you have six attempts to solve it and claim victory. Cryptic clues and subtle hints are provided to lead you to the correct word.

So, don't hesitate—take on the Wordle challenge and strive for a score that earns admiration from everyone. Embrace the Wordle greatness on January 6, 2024!

Wordle Today Hints for January 6, 2024

In today's Wordle, there are two vowels among the five letters, and the word starts with a consonant. There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle. Another hint is that it's a flexible bundle of insulated wires used to carry electricity or signals, often covered for protection. People use it to link electronic gadgets or send information over a distance.

Wordle Today: Answer for January 6, 2024

Here is the #931 Wordle answer-

We've compiled all the clues for today. If you're still searching the solution, read through to the end. The Wordle 930 word for today, Tuesday, January 6th is CABLE.

How to play Wordle?

Wordle is a fun and slightly addictive daily word game where you aim to uncover a hidden five-letter word with six attempts. Here's how it works:

You'll see a grid with six rows, each having five blank boxes, representing your six guesses.

Enter any five-letter word and press Enter.

After each guess, the game provides color-coded feedback on your letters:

Green: Correct letter in the right spot.

Yellow: Correct letter but in a different position.

Gray: Letter is not part of the word.

Using these color clues, refine your next guess by keeping green letters in their positions, trying different positions for yellow letters, and avoiding gray letters in your next attempt.

What is Wordle?

The mind behind Wordle is Josh Wardle, a Welsh software engineer. He initially created the game in 2013 for his partner, but it gained mainstream popularity in 2021 and was eventually acquired by The New York Times in 2022. The rules are easy to understand, but mastering the game takes vocabulary skills and strategic thinking.