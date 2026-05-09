Worried about water quality? These high-rated RO purifiers now start at just ₹5,999
Stop worrying about water safety. These high-rated RO purifiers from Kent, Aquaguard, Pureit and more remove contaminants at a fraction of a price.
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Tap water may look clean, but it is often full of harmful impurities like bacteria, heavy metals, excess TDS, and chemical contaminants, all of which make it unsafe for daily consumption. With rising concerns around water quality in urban Indian cities, investing in a reliable RO water purifier has become more of a necessity than a luxury. Now, you might argue that stainless steel filters that use a combination of gravity and ceramic and carbon candles to strip water of some impurities can also be used for cleaning drinking water. But these 'water filters' are rarely as effective as the RO water purifiers that use advanced technologies to filter out pathogens and other impurities from water while retaining essential minerals.
The good news is that you don't need to burn a hole in your pocket to protect your family’s health and buy an effective and an efficient RO water purifier. Top-rated RO water purifiers from brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit and Livpure are now available at a massive discount on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can buy new water purifiers or upgrade their old ones at prices starting from just ₹5,999. Whether the area where you suffers from hard water, muddy supply, or inconsistent municipal water quality, these affordable RO purifiers offer a practical long-term solution for safer drinking water.
Best RO purifiers to buy in India right now
This RO water purifier features a sleek and compact wall-mounted design that blends in modern kitchens easily. It uses advanced RO and Mineral Charge (MC) purification technology to remove impurities, harmful contaminants, and excess TDS while retaining essential minerals for better taste. This purifier 6-stage filtration system, which includes sedi shield, particulate filter, chemi block, RO Max and 2-in-1 mineral charge, to improve water clarity and safety. This machine is built for water coming from borewell, tanker, and municipal water supplies and it is effective where TDS is less than 200 PPM. It is getting a discount of 40% along with an exchange bonus of ₹1,000, banking discount and no-cost EMI option.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Reliable performance
Good water taste
Reasons to Avoid
Average service quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and reliable, with one mentioning it works well with bore water. They also like its premium design. However, its service quality has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and performance.
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This water purifier by Livpure comes with a modern all black design with a siler tap that adds a premium touch to modern Indian kitchens. It offers seven stages of water purification and it is equipped with RO, UV, and UF purification technologies along with a taste enhancer. This set up effectively removes all the dissolved impurities, bacteria, viruses, and harmful contaminants while improving the taste of drinking water. In addition to these features, it comes with a LED indicators and in-tank UV sterilisation for enhanced hygiene. It is ideal for water coming from borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. It is getting a 45% discount along with a no-cost EMI option and banking discounts.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Great water quality and taste
Low water waste
Reasons to Avoid
Average service quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this water purifier to be of good quality and value for money, with reliable performance and clean water output. They also like its water taste. However, its service quality has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water quality.
This water purifier by Faber features a sleek black finish with LED indicators in the middle. It offers an advanced 9-stage multi-stage filtration system that uses RO, UF, and Mineral Addition Technology (MAT) to remove impurities, bacteria, and excess TDS while enriching water with essential minerals for improved taste. This water purifier also includes a taste enhancer that helps maintain natural flavour even with varying water sources. Its large storage tank of 10L capacity that is ideal for a family of five or more people. It is suitable for homes using water from tankers, borewells, or municipal water supply. It is getting a discount of 53% on Amazon along with additional banking discounts and no-cost EMI option to buyers.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Premium design
Good water waste
Reasons to Avoid
Average reliability
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the water purification unit to be of professional quality with good installation and consider it a great value for money. The design receives positive feedback for its appearance, and customers like the taste of the water. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water taste.
This water purifier by Pureit features a sleek and compact premium design that fits seamlessly into modern Indian kitchens. It comes with a stylish dual-tone finish that combines aesthetics with practical functionality. This water purifier uses advanced a 7-stage water filteration system, which includes RO, UV, and Mineral Protection (MP) technology to remove harmful contaminants, excess TDS, bacteria, and viruses while retaining essential minerals for healthier drinking water. It is ideal for a family of three to four members and it can purify water coming from borewell, tanker, and municipal sources. It is getting a discount of 43% along with no-cost EMI option and banking discounts on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Cost effective product
Good water waste
Reasons to Avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the water purifier to be of good quality, with one noting it performs better than local RO systems. The installation process is smooth, and customers appreciate the value for money. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this water purifier for its quality and water taste.
This water purifier by V-Guard comes with a sleek and minimalistic design that is suitable for modern Indian homes with limited space. It comes with an advanced RO purification technology and 7-stage filtration system that effectively removes dissolved impurities, excess TDS, bacteria, and harmful contaminants from water. It also features mineral retention technology that helps maintain the natural taste of drinking water. It is ideal for families of three to four members and it can effectively clean water coming from borewells, tankers, and municipal water supplies. It is available with a discount of 53% on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Value for money buy
Good water waste
Reasons to Avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this water purifier to be of excellent quality, with good installation and value for money. The service receives positive feedback. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water taste.
This water purifier by Pureit features a sleek black wall-mounted design. It uses advanced RO, UV, and MF purification technologies to remove harmful contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and excess TDS from drinking water. It comes with Eco Recovery technology that helps save water during purification, making it an efficient option for daily use and reducing the amount of waste water. This can be particularly helpful in the areas with water shortage. Additionally, it supports mineral enrichment technology that retains essential minerals for improved taste. It comes with 7-stage filtration and smart indicators. It is ideal for large families and homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water sources. It is getting a 56% discount on Amazon.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good quality
Silent operations
Good performance
Reasons to Avoid
Average maintenance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the water purifier to be of good quality and appreciate its quick delivery and installation. They also like its water quality. However, its maintenance has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this water purifier for its design and water quality.
Top 3 features of RO water purifiers to buy in India
|NAME
|WATER TANK CAPACITY
|STAGES OF WATER FILTERATION
|MAXIMUM TDS LEVEL
|Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X Water Purifier
|6.2L
|6-stages
|200 PPM
|Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier
|7L
|7-stages
|2000 PPM
|Faber Neutron Pro
|10L
|9-stages
|2500 PPM
|Pureit Wave Pro
|7L
|7-stages
|2000 PPM
|V-Guard Zenora RO+MF Water Purifier
|7L
|7-stages
|2000 PPM
|Pureit Eco Water Saver RO Purifier
|10L
|7-stages
|2000 PPM
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The Research
I’ve used and tested hundreds of water purifiers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of water purifiers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their water filtration systems, factors that pollute water and how can various pollutants be removed from water. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
- Which type of water purifier is best for Indian homes?
RO purifiers are ideal for high-TDS borewell or tanker water, while UV and UF purifiers work well for municipal water with lower TDS levels.
- What is the ideal TDS level for drinking water?
Drinking water with a TDS level between 50 ppm and 300 ppm is generally considered safe.
- How do I know if my home needs an RO water purifier?
You should check your water’s TDS level using a TDS meter. If the reading is above 300 ppm, an RO water purifier is recommended.
- How often should water purifier filters be changed?
Most water purifier filters require replacement every 6 to 12 months depending on water quality, usage, and purifier type.
- Are copper water purifiers better than regular RO purifiers?
Copper-enriched water purifiers add small amounts of copper ions to drinking water, which some users prefer for traditional health benefits.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.