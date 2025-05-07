WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence 2.0, major Siri upgrades coming to iPhones

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to begin on June 9, and tech enthusiasts are anticipating significant announcements, particularly in the realm of software updates. This year, attention is likely to focus on iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) as Apple seeks to bolster its AI capabilities in a competitive landscape. Apple Intelligence, launched last year, was the company’s initial attempt at providing AI for everyday users. As the year progresses, the company is expected to release new AI features for iPhones and other devices. Here’s a look at what’s on the horizon with Apple Intelligence 2.0. Apple is set to unveil major AI updates and Siri enhancements at WWDC 2025.

Siri Upgrades and New Features

One of the key updates is expected to be a significant improvement to Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. After years of stagnation, Apple plans to upgrade Siri with new functionalities that were originally announced last year. These include personal context support, onscreen awareness, and additional in-app and cross-app actions. These features were initially slated for iOS 18 but were delayed, with many now anticipating their release in the fall of 2025.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro likely to ditch Dynamic Island for under-display Face ID- Details

Furthermore, a major upgrade is expected with the introduction of "LLM Siri." This new version of Siri will leverage advanced AI models, enabling it to perform tasks in a manner similar to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The update will also integrate with App Intents, offering more precise control over third-party apps. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will help Siri write and summarise text. Though this upgrade is aimed for release in spring 2026 with iOS 19.4, internal changes within the company might lead to a shift in its timeline.

Also read: Apple unveils Pride edition sport band, watch face, and wallpapers to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity - All details

Third-Party AI Integrations

In addition to these updates to Siri, Apple plans to integrate more third-party AI models into iOS. Following the success of integrating ChatGPT into iOS 18, the company is expected to introduce more third-party AI options. Google’s Gemini, which is currently under negotiation, may become one of the key integrations in iOS 19. CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed hope that a deal will soon be finalised. Tim Cook has also mentioned that iOS 19 will feature additional third-party options, potentially including Perplexity.

Also read: Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

Apple Intelligence 2.0

Apple also seems poised to expand its AI capabilities within apps. Over the past year, various AI features have been introduced, and iOS 19 is likely to extend these technologies to more areas of the iPhone experience. For instance, the Music app may integrate an Image Playground feature, allowing users to generate playlist artwork using AI. While no new AI features for specific apps have been leaked yet, further developments are expected.

In short, last year’s WWDC saw the introduction of several AI features that were later rolled out across iOS 18 updates, with some even delayed until iOS 19. It remains to be seen whether Apple will follow a similar approach for the upcoming wave of AI updates. Will Apple unveil all its plans at once, or will it take a more measured approach, revealing features that are expected to roll out later this year? Only time will tell.