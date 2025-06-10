WWDC 2025: Apple recalibrates AI approach, all OS get redesigned and app focus

Even as this year’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote builds on the artificial intelligence (AI) vision laid down by the tech giant a year prior, there is a perceptible shift in approach towards bundling Apple Intelligence suite. Alongside, all software lines across products, get more than a new coat of paint. The tech giant is pivoting to a more task-focused AI approach, and wants to leverage its developer base to deliver AI powered functionality for users using the on-device models.(Official image)

The tech giant is pivoting to a more task-focused AI approach, and wants to leverage its developer base to deliver AI powered functionality for users using the on-device models. “We believe deeply in providing developers with the newest tools and technologies to help them do their very best work,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, at the keynote, underlining the approach.

It is a three-pronged focus for Apple’s AI — allowing all third-party apps access to Apple Intelligence models on device, learning models seeing significant generational capability updates, as well as support for more languages (English for India, is already supported).

“We're opening up access for any apps to tap directly into the on-device large language model at the core of Apple Intelligence,” said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, at the keynote.

An example of a more usage centric AI approach includes Live Translation, which uses on-device models across apps such as Messages, FaceTime or Phone, to translate text messages or translated as you speak on a phone call. Apple Music also adds lyrics translation and pronunciation.

iOS, iPadOS and more than a coat of paint

Alongside, there are first glimpses of significant generational changes across the company’s software, bringing a uniformity across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS included. The new design language is called “Liquid Glass”, focus being on a level of visual translucency.

The new OS’ will roll out first as beta versions in the coming weeks, with final release scheduled for later this year.

All of Apple’s apps will adopt the glass-like interface, including a redesigned Camera app, Safari, and Music. Third-party apps will be expected to embed these elements in their layouts too, ahead of final release.

iOS for iPhone gets its most dramatic overhaul in over a decade (iOS 7 in 2013 was the last time a wholesale design change was delivered), but also a new naming scheme — in fact, all software lines adopting the year naming scheme. This means the next iOS will be iOS 26, alongside iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26, for instance. macOS 26 will retain the California landmark naming, this time it is Tahoe, based on the lake, around 385 kilometres from Apple Park in Cupertino.

Apple is basing this naming scheme on the year that follows the one in which the software is released.

App specific functionality pitch

There are app-specific updates, which Apple hopes will add to the experience with new functionality. These include a redesigned Phone app, now also available in macOS, that includes Call Screening for unknown incoming calls. Workout on Apple Watch adds Apple Intelligence to create and continue a fitness routine, while macOS adds a new gaming app.

Messages on iPhone adds polls for Group chats including Apple intelligence suggesting one in case it detects a conversation heading towards planning complexity. Screening Tools also extends to Messages, to detect unknown senders and new senders.

The Wallet app is extending digital key compatibility for more vehicle makers, including cars sold by Tata Motors.

Apple tvOS adds a new application programming interface (API) that would allow the transfer of streaming app sign-ins across devices.

The AI pitch for macOS includes a tool to use Shortcuts to compare an audio recording with the notes a user may have taken, and add missing pieces to the latter.

In-car CarPlay’s design tweaks include glass-like visual elements, as well as widgets and a redesigned incoming call notification that doesn’t overlay on navigation, for instance. Also announced, CarPlay Ultra for vehicles that integrate telemetry and functionality such as climate controls. Aston Martin has announced integration of CarPlay Ultra, and Apple expects more carmakers to join.

For developers, the widgets and live activities they’ve developed for iPhone, also work on CarPlay and macOS’s redesigned status bar.

Changing AI paradigm

On phones, Apple’s change in approach with AI comes at a time when the iPhone faces relentless competition from Android phones that are integrating powerful AI models. Yet, it is perhaps less of a challenge for the iPad and Mac product lines, when compared with Microsoft’s Windows 11 based PCs and convertibles, that rely on OpenAI’s GPT underlined Copilot.

It would seem Apple is avoiding the optics of trying to replicate similar functionality that AI companies such as Anthropic, OpenAI and Google have developed over recent months, and therefore a showdown that could pit the new models in direct battles. By relying on its massive base of app developers, Apple hopes to close that gap, rather than having to build everything in-house.

Google has integrated Gemini in a multi-faceted fashion, within Android. Last month, at their I/O developer conference, significant updates for Gemini as well as its video generation and image generator models Veo and Imagen, and AI enhancements to Search were released.

Alongside, AI companies OpenAI, Anthropic and Perplexity have also made inroads into the Android smartphone space — Perplexity’s partnership with Samsung to integrate more capable search, is an example.