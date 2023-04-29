Wynn Resorts reveals plans for $3.9 billion gaming resort in UAE, set to open in 2027

Wynn Resorts has announced that it will be building the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) first gaming resort, which is set to be completed in early 2027. The Las Vegas-based casino operator is one of the biggest in the world, with resorts in Boston and Macau as well. The gaming resort, located in Ras Al-Khaimah, will cost around $3.9 billion and is expected to have 1,500 rooms, 24 dining and bar spaces, spa services, and high-end shops. Wynn Resorts announces US$3.9 billion Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah that will include gaming facilities.

The company has avoided using the term gambling, as it goes against Islamic beliefs, but has promised exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities. CEO of Wynn Resorts, Craig Billings, said, "We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location."

The construction work for the resort has already started on Wynn Al Marjan Island, located off Ras Al-Khaimah. The company had previously planned to open the resort in 2026, but the opening date has been pushed to early 2027.

The UAE's move towards gaming and esports comes as neighbouring Saudi Arabia invests around $38 billion to become a gaming hub. The country has acquired prominent esports hubs, ESL and FaceIt, and has organised several big esports tournaments to lift local talent.

With this development, the UAE aims to keep up with its neighbours in the rapidly growing gaming industry. The gaming resort will be a significant addition to the country's tourism and entertainment sector, and it is expected to attract a large number of tourists from around the world.