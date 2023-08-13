X, the former Twitter, to get video calling feature, announces CEO Linda Yaccarino
While making video calls, people will not have to give their phone number to anyone on the platform, she noted.
X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, will soon get a video calling feature, company CEO Linda Yaccarino has revealed, adding that the feature will be a part of the platform's transformation into an ‘everything app.’
While making video calls, people will not have to give their phone number to anyone on X, Yaccarino further stated.
“Think about what's happened since the acquisition,” she told CNBC's Sara Eisen, referring to billionaire Elon Musk purchasing X in October last year, when the tech giant was still called Twitter.
Yaccarino, who took over as the CEO in June this year and succeeded Musk in that role, then said: “You look at video, and you'll soon be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform.”
This was the former NBCUniversal executive's maiden TV interview as the CEO of X.
A ‘hint’ from X employee?
On Thursday, Andrea Conway, a designer at X, put out a post – hours before the interview – possibly hinting about a video calling feature being under development.
“just called someone on X,” Conway noted.
On Sunday, she put out another post. It read: “design on-call.”
Other features coming to X
Meanwhile, Yaccarino, in her CNBC interview, listed other features that will be introduced to the former Twitter. These, she said, are long-form videos, creator subscriptions, as well as payments.