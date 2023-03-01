Xbox head announces inclusivity for Call of Duty franchise post-Activision acquisition

The future of Call of Duty is looking more inclusive than ever, as Xbox Head Phil Spencer recently announced that the franchise will offer no exclusive content on any gaming platform after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Spencer believes that all gamers should have equal access to the full gaming experience, regardless of the platform they choose to play on.

This announcement is a significant departure from the longstanding partnership between PlayStation and the Call of Duty franchise, which has given PlayStation players exclusive access to early content and DLC packs. The partnership has helped PlayStation gain an advantage over competing consoles, as many Call of Duty players have remained loyal to the platform.

However, with Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the future of this exclusive partnership has become uncertain. Spencer's decision to make all Call of Duty content available on all gaming platforms is a welcome development in the gaming industry, where inclusivity has been a hotly debated topic.

In a recent interview with Xbox On, Spencer emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the gaming industry and expressed his belief that exclusive content is unfair to gamers. He also mentioned the example of Hogwarts Legacy, which has certain quests available only on the PlayStation system. Spencer believes that all gamers should have equal access to the full gaming experience, regardless of the platform they choose to play on.

The future of the Call of Duty franchise under Microsoft's ownership is still uncertain, but one thing is clear: the franchise is committed to inclusivity and equal access for all gamers. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the loyalty of players to specific gaming platforms, but Microsoft's bold move could set a new precedent for the industry.

