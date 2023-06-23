Xbox scores exclusive victory: Indiana Jones game becomes a console-only thrill ride

Bethesda's highly anticipated Indiana Jones game has undergone a significant shift in its release plans, transitioning from a multiplatform title to an exclusive for Xbox.

US actor Harrison Ford (C) arrives on the red carpet at the German premiere of Lucasfilm's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", at the Zoopalast cinema on June 22, 2023 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)(AFP)

This revelation came directly from Bethesda's Pete Hines during the first Microsoft vs. FTC court hearing.

Originally, Bethesda had a deal with Disney to release the game on multiple platforms, including the PlayStation 5. But, after Microsoft's acquisition of the studio, the agreement was amended, making the Indiana Jones game an Xbox exclusive.

The speculation surrounding the game's exclusivity began when it was announced shortly after Microsoft's intention to acquire Bethesda Game Studios. Given the circumstances, it seemed probable that Xbox would aim to maximize its investment by making the Indiana Jones game exclusive to its console. Hines' confirmation aligns with these expectations.

Reports from various outlets, including The Verge, indicate that the Indiana Jones game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This news further reinforces the exclusivity of the game on the Xbox platform. While this development may not come as a complete surprise, it is reassuring to have official confirmation.

The ongoing lawsuit between the FTC and Microsoft has now reached the courtroom phase, presenting a significant challenge for both Microsoft and Activision in their $70 billion acquisition. The acquisition has already encountered obstacles, including the UK's formal block. However, it did receive approval from the EU, and Microsoft intends to appeal the UK's ruling. Despite these hurdles, Microsoft originally aimed to complete the acquisition by the end of the month, but it is clear that there is still a long road ahead to full completion.

The Indiana Jones game's transition to an Xbox exclusive is a notable development for gaming enthusiasts eagerly anticipating its release. With Bethesda's reputation for delivering immersive and high-quality gaming experiences, the exclusivity adds another layer of excitement for Xbox users. It remains to be seen how this decision will shape the game's reception and its impact on the overall gaming landscape.

As the legal proceedings unfold and the acquisition progresses, all eyes are on Microsoft and Activision. The outcome of the lawsuit will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the gaming industry, and fans eagerly await further updates on the Indiana Jones game and its exclusivity.

