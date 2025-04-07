Xiaomi 15 Ultra buyers upset over missing Photography Kits; Company responds

Xiaomi India, last week, addressed growing concerns from its community through its official social media channels, regarding issues faced by customers who had pre-ordered the Xiaomi 15 series on Amazon. The company acknowledged the situation and reassured affected buyers that it is actively working on a resolution. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition separately costs ₹ 11,999 on Xiaomi India's website.(Xiaomi)

For those uninitiated, many buyers of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra expressed their frustration on X after receiving their pre-ordered devices without the promised Photography Kit Legend Edition. This kit had been advertised as part of the package for those who placed a pre-order.

At launch, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra was introduced to the Indian market at a price of ₹1,09,999. Alongside the phone, customers who pre-booked were meant to receive the Photography Kit Legend Edition at no extra cost. The kit, which was marketed as an add-on, was not included in several customers’ deliveries once the phone went on sale earlier this month on April 3.

Customer Reactions And What Happened

One of the users who raised the issue was popular YouTuber Kunal Malhotra. He shared that although he had pre-ordered the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the photography kit was missing from his delivery. After contacting Amazon’s customer service, he was offered an Amazon gift card worth ₹9,999, which he was advised to use to order the kit separately.

Another customer, known online as Ezi Tech, reported the same issue. After getting in touch with Amazon’s support team, he too was issued a ₹9,999 gift card as compensation for the missing item.

A glance at the seller feedback for Darshita Mobiles, the seller responsible for listing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra on Amazon, reveals several similar complaints. Many customers have left reviews mentioning that the pre-order bonus was not included in their shipments, indicating that this may have been a widespread issue.

Here’s What Xiaomi India Said

"Dear Xiaomi Fans,

You trusted us, and we won't let you down. We are aware of the issues some of you have faced with your Xiaomi 15 Series orders, and we are on it.

Our friends at Amazon are already working on a fix to make sure that every concern gets resolved within the next couple of days. If you are facing any trouble, know that we have got your back. You can reach out to us through DMs on further queries with your Xiaomi 15 Series orders.

Thank you for standing with us."