Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Which camera-centric smartphone should you buy?

Looking for a flagship camera-centric smartphone? While we have plenty of options available in the market, including Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and others. However, there are two more smartphones which have been praised for their advanced camera capabilities. We are talking about the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Pro, which are being popularised for their professional camera-like features and image quality. To examine which would be a better option, we have curated a detailed specification comparison for buyers to make an informed decision. Therefore, know which smartphone would be a great fit for you, Xiaomi 15 Ultra or Vivo X200 Pro. Check out the detailed comparison between the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and the Vivo X200 Pro.(Vivo/ Xiaomi)

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review: A camera perfectionist, reliable performance, and a worthy flagship

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Design and display

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with a glass and metal build, which includes aerospace-grade glass fiber in the rear panel. It also has a dual-tone back where the right side of the smartphone includes vegan leather, giving it a more premium look. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra also has a massive circular camera bump housing a camera setup. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro has a more subtle and classy glass rear panel with a circular camera module. Both smartphones come with IP68 water resistance, but Vivo also offers an IP69 rating.

For display, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200nits peak brightness. The display also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid for crisp visuals. Whereas, the Vivo X200 Pro has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and better brightness of up to 4500nits. It comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. However, Xiaomi offers sharper resolution with 68B colors.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives: Vivo X200 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and more

Xiaomi 15 Ultra or Vivo X200 Pro: Camera

In terms of photography, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra features a Leica-tuned quad-camera setup that includes a 1-inch 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope with 4.3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro features a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup that offers a 1/1.28-inch 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3.7x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Therefore, Xiaomi can offer better telephoto and portrait images. Both smartphones support 8K and 4K60fps video recording capabilities.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra or Vivo X200 Pro: Performance and battery

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Qualcomm offers better GPU and CPU performance, making the smartphone more powerful. Whereas, the Vivo X200 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect

For battery life, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is backed by a 5410mAh battery that comes with 90W HyperCharge support. The Vivo X200 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 90W FlashCharge.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra or Vivo X200 Pro: Price

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is available in a single variant, which is priced at Rs.1,09,999. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs.94,999 in India.