Xiaomi 17 Ultra camera, design and launch timeline tipped: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi has confirmed plans to add a new model to its recently launched Xiaomi 17 series. The company will introduce the Xiaomi 17 Ultra in China later this month and is likely to expand its lineup that already includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the upcoming device will be powered by a Leica-tuned camera system, which may continue its partnership with the camera brand. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone is set to launch soon with an upgraded camera and other features.(Bloomberg)

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Launch Timeline (Confirmed)

The company has shared an update via a post on Weibo, stating that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will launch in China next week. Xiaomi has not announced the exact launch date, but industry reports suggest the launch event could take place between December 22 and December 27. Some sources claim that the launch may happen on December 26, with pre-orders opening a day earlier.

As for the price, it is expected to follow the pattern set by the previous model. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra launched at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 83,343) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage model costs CNY 7,799 ( roughly Rs. 1,00,015).

Furthermore, Xiaomi and Leica also confirmed that they have updated their partnership model. The two companies have announced that they are shifting towards a strategic co-creation approach. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is expected to be the first phone developed under this new collaboration.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Design and Camera (Expected)

Xiaomi has not officially revealed the design of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. However, a leaked real-world image of the phone’s rear panel recently appeared online. The image shows a rectangular camera module placed at the centre of the back panel.

The leaked image suggests a quad-camera setup. One of the sensors is expected to be a periscope telephoto camera. This suggests a shift from the circular camera layout used on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra to a square-shaped camera module.

Under the hood, industry reports suggest that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. As for the optics, the device is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.