I spent days gaming on the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X: Check if it is worth 114990

ROG Xbox Ally X review: Handheld gaming has come a long way, from the humble Game Boy to pocket-sized devices that can rival full-sized consoles. ASUS is taking it up a notch with its ROG Xbox Ally series, launched recently in India. The Ally X, co-developed with Microsoft’s Xbox team, borrows design cues from the Xbox controller, offering comfortable grips, responsive triggers, and customizable buttons that feel familiar to console players. The idea is simple: make familiar controls feel comfortable, even during hours of gameplay. ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at a starting price of Rs. 1,14,990 in India.(Ijaj Khan - HT)

At first glance, the Ally X impresses with its sleek design, vibrant display, and promises of speed and precision. But beyond the specs, the real question is, how does it perform in real-world gaming? I’ve spent the past two weeks putting the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X, priced at Rs. 1,14,990, through its paces. Here’s what stood out, and what didn’t, when gaming on the go.

ROG Xbox Ally X Review: Design, Build, and Controls

Xbox Ally X gaming handheld.

At first glance, the ROG Ally X appears to be just another Windows-based handheld console. Spend a few minutes with it, though, and something clicks. This device doesn’t just borrow the Xbox name for branding - it clearly borrows the feel too. In the hand, it comes across like a familiar Xbox controller that’s grown a screen in the middle, and that familiarity works strongly in its favour.

The shape, curves, and grip feel instantly comfortable. ASUS nailed the ergonomics here. The handles are thick but well-contoured, and the textured rear surface keeps the device steady even during long gaming sessions. On paper, the Ally X looks heavy, but in use, the weight is balanced so well that it never feels awkward or tiring. It’s the kind of comfort you stop noticing because nothing ever feels “off.”

ASUS also made some smart usability tweaks. You get two USB-C ports on top, one of which supports high-speed connections for external storage or accessories. That flexibility matters more than you’d think on a handheld PC. The triggers now have their own vibration motors, letting effects feel more localised. It’s subtle, but once you notice it in racing or action games, it adds a nice layer of immersion.

The button layout, however, is not entirely intuitive. The extra buttons around the screen are oddly rearranged, and muscle memory takes a hit early on. During the first few days, I constantly opened menus instead of pausing games. You do adjust with time, but switching between different handhelds can bring that confusion right back.

The dedicated Xbox button is a welcome addition. A tap opens the game overlay, while a long press brings up multitasking options. It’s responsive, well-placed, and quickly becomes second nature.

Thumbsticks are excellent. They’re smooth, grippy, and offer just the right resistance for precise control. Even without advanced stick tech, they feel premium and reliable. The bumpers are equally satisfying, large, clicky, and reassuring under the fingers, though reaching them can feel slightly awkward when your fingers rest on the triggers.

Speaking of triggers, they’re wide and comfortable but a bit too light. Racing games still play well, but finer throttle control could benefit from more resistance. The vibration in the triggers is present, though mild, and the main rumble feels underpowered for a device of this size.

Rear buttons remain the weakest point. They’re stiff and hard to reach because of how your hands wrap around the grips. A redesign would go a long way here.

Despite a few missteps, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers a confident, console-like control experience. It isn’t perfect, but when it gets things right, especially comfort and thumbstick feel, it’s genuinely enjoyable to use.

ROG Xbox Ally X: What to Do First and Setup Experience Explained

ROG Xbox Ally X

Setting up the ROG Xbox Ally X makes one thing clear right away: this is a handheld PC first, console second. Power it on, and you’re greeted by the familiar Windows setup, language selection, system updates, and a bit of waiting before you finally land inside Xbox’s new full-screen mode. The interface aims to feel console-like, but it closely mirrors the Xbox app you’d find on a regular PC. I couldn’t help wishing ASUS had pushed for something more tailored to the Ally X itself, the way Steam Deck carved out its own identity.

Navigation is mostly straightforward, though the experience isn’t always smooth. During my time with the device, the interface occasionally lagged or froze, especially when opening the Microsoft Store or Game Pass. It didn’t happen constantly, but often enough to be noticeable.

The main menu highlights three ways to play: Game Pass, your owned library, and cloud gaming. Game Pass remains the star attraction, though accessing the better titles now requires a higher-tier subscription. Downloads are limited to Game Pass games and Play Anywhere titles, which let you buy once and play across Xbox and Windows. It’s a smart system, but it still doesn’t match the freedom of carrying your full library everywhere.

Where Ally X really shines is flexibility. A dedicated Xbox button lets you jump between Xbox, Steam, and Epic launchers. As someone who enjoys hopping between platforms, that freedom genuinely adds value and makes the Ally X feel more open than most handheld rivals.

ROG Xbox Ally X Review: Hardware, Specs, and Real-World Gaming Experience

Gaming experience.

Hardware is often the deciding factor when buying a gaming handheld, and the ROG Xbox Ally X clearly aims to justify its premium tag. At the heart of the device sits AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, which builds on the strengths of the earlier Z1 Extreme. The improvement isn’t dramatic on paper, but in daily use, it feels more efficient and slightly more capable, especially during longer play sessions. Paired with Radeon 890M graphics, the Ally X delivers performance that genuinely rivals mid-range gaming laptops, except this time, it fits comfortably in your hands.

The hardware support around the chip is equally impressive. ASUS has equipped the Ally X with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which keeps demanding games running smoothly while also handling background tasks without hiccups. Storage gets a meaningful upgrade, too. The 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD is not only fast but also uses a standard 2280 form factor. That small change makes a big difference, as upgrading storage later is now simple and affordable, unlike the previous model’s awkward 2230 drive.

Actual gaming performance, however, is a mixed bag. Fast-paced titles like Doom: The Dark Ages run exceptionally well, delivering fluid action that feels deeply satisfying on a handheld. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was another standout, maintaining a steady frame rate that pulled me into its world more than I expected from a portable device. Lies of P also impressed, overcoming brief loading issues to prove that Ally X can handle demanding, combat-focused games with confidence.

Also read: Sony ULT Tower 9AC review: Loud, flashy, and impossible to ignore - worth it?

That said, not every title shines. Expedition 33 and Avowed struggled with stutters and frame drops, which directly affected gameplay timing and responsiveness. These moments can be frustrating, especially in games where precision matters.

On the other hand, Cloud Gaming also adds flexibility, too. With a stable internet connection, streaming games like Borderlands 4 works well and helps bypass library limitations, which is provided the title supports cloud play. In short, the ROG Xbox Ally X is powerful, flexible, and occasionally uneven, but when it hits its stride, it’s genuinely impressive.

ROG Xbox Ally X Review: Battery Life

Battery life on the ROG Xbox Ally X largely depends on what you throw at it. Demanding, high-end games drain power quickly, while lighter titles are far more forgiving. The handheld houses an 80Wh battery, which is substantial for its size. In regular use, it delivers around two hours of steady gaming, which feels reasonable for this class. Switch to indie games, emulators, or 2D titles in Silent mode, and that figure can stretch close to three and a half hours. Based on my experience, I’d say it is reliable enough for travel, especially given the easy access to charging.

Final Verdict:

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X is a standout handheld for gamers who value comfort, performance, and flexibility. Its Xbox-inspired design, well-balanced ergonomics, and precise thumbsticks make long gaming sessions genuinely enjoyable. The powerful Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, Radeon 890M graphics, and 24GB RAM ensure that most modern titles run smoothly, while Game Pass and cloud gaming expand access to an impressive library. Customizable controls and dual USB-C ports add practical versatility.

That said, it isn’t flawless. The rear buttons feel awkward, the triggers are slightly light, and occasional interface lags remind you it’s a handheld PC first. Battery life, while decent, won’t last a full day of heavy gaming.

At ₹1,14,990, it’s pricey but justifiable for those who want console-level performance in a portable form. If you prioritise comfort, power, and flexibility on the go, the Ally X is worth it. Casual gamers or those seeking a fully polished handheld might want to weigh the cost against its minor quirks.