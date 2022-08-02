Xiaomi announces AR Glasses in China with 5x optical zoom: Report

Xiaomi Corporation on Tuesday announced its Augmented Reality (AR) glasses in China. The company's Mijia Glasses Camera has camera sensors on one side with a display component on the other side, a report by Livemint said.

The AR glasses are currently open for pre-order through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform- Youpin. The retail price of the glasses is 2699 yuan ( ₹31,362), and a special crowdfunding price of 2499 yuan ( ₹29,038).

Mijia Glasses Camera is only available in China so far. Xiaomi claims that the device weighs 100 grams and includes a 50-megapixel main camera on the left side and a second 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Only, the secondary camera offers OIS, the Livemint report added.

Xiaomi pointed out that the Mijia Glasses Camera can achieve 5x optical zoom and up to 15x hybrid zoom. It also claimed that the device is meant to combine intelligent images and augmented reality technology.

The glasses will have a Snapdragon 8-series chipset.

The magnetic charging is at 10W. A charge from 0 to 80 per cent will likely take 30 minutes. The Mijia Glasses Camera has a 1,020mAh battery backup.

To peak brightness, the AR glasses come with Sony’s micro OLED screen including a 3,000 nits brightness, the Livemint report also said.

The Mija Glasses Camera also has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will have dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON