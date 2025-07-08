Xiaomi launches 20000mAh Compact Power Bank under 2,000 with 22.5W fast charging

Xiaomi has unveiled a new power bank in India, the Xiaomi 20000mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank. This portable charger features a built-in USB-C cable and supports charging multiple devices at the same time to address the needs of users who carry several gadgets. Xiaomi has launched a 20000mAh compact power bank in India with a built-in USB-C cable and fast charging support.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Compact 20000mAh Power Bank: Key Features

The Xiaomi Compact 20000mAh power bank aims to target users who need a portable solution to charge several devices at once. Its built-in USB-C cable fits neatly into the device’s body and works both to charge devices and recharge the power bank itself. This feature allows users to avoid carrying extra cables, which adds convenience for daily use.

Also read: Painting from 1937 appears to show man using iPhone, but there’s a simpler explanation

The power banks house a 20000mAh battery, which offers enough power to charge most smartphones multiple times. It offers one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and a built-in USB-C cable, which enables up to three devices to charge at the same time. Additionally, the power bank weighs 342 grams.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Compact 20000mAh power bank supports 22.5W fast charging. This speed is suitable for smartphones and smaller electronics like earbuds or wearables, but may not meet the demands of laptops or larger devices that require higher-wattage chargers. It supports both USB-A and USB-C charging standards.

Also read: "I Technically Died": How a British YouTuber uses his death certificate to get ₹4300 refund from an Airline

Users can recharge the power bank using the built-in USB-C cable and their existing smartphone chargers, as no wall adapter is included in the package.

For safety, the power bank includes 12 layers of internal circuit protection. These protections cover common issues such as short circuits, overvoltage, overheating, and electrostatic discharge, which help ensure safe charging during travel or overnight use.

Also read: AR in retail: How Augmented Reality is transforming shopping experiences

Xiaomi 20000mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank: Price and Availability

Xiaomi 20000mAh 22.5W Compact power bank is priced at Rs. 1,799 and is available in two colour options: Ivy Green and Dark Grey. The device will be available for purchase starting July 10 through mi.com, Flipkart, and various retail stores.