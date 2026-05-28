Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV review: A big and bright screen you must consider

Buying a TV is a big decision in Indian homes. Buying a 65-inch TV that will not only bring your family together over weekends but also serve as the centrepiece of your living room is a bigger decision yet. You scour the internet for the right models that give you the best of display tech, features and sound. You check your pockets to see how much you are willing to go beyond your set budget to get those bright and vibrant visuals and loud and clear sound (after all, it’s a decision that you will have to live with for at least 10 years of your life) and you get confused between a QLED and an OLED TV. One gives you high peak brightness and rich colours, but it pales in front of the other that gives you beautiful colours and best viewing angles. It doesn’t help that OLED display TVs cost a fortune. Enter: Mini LED TVs. Xiaomi S Mini LED TV series starts at ₹51,999 in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Mini LED TVs give you the best of both worlds – excellent contrast, deeper blacks and high peak brightness at a price tag that doesn’t burn an OLED-sized hole in your pocket. That’s exactly the class of TVs and the type of users that Xiaomi is targeting with its latest Xiaomi S Mini LED TV series. This premium TV series promises to deliver deeper blacks, sharper details and a sustained performance. On paper, the specs look good and the promise sounds genuine. Yet the question remains: does the Xiaomi S Mini LED TV series deliver what it promises or is it another fancy-looking TV with great features? We’ll try to answer that and more in the detailed review below. So, keep reading. But before that, let’s take a quick look at its key specifications. Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV specifications FEATURE Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Display 65-inch QD Mini-LED Build & Design Metal body, 1445 x 81 x 832 mm (without stand) Processor and Graphics Quad Core A55 CPU, Mali-G52 2EE MC1 GPU RAM & Storage 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Operating System Google TV with PatchWall skin Audio 34W speakers with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Dual Band Wifi, Bluetooth Casting Airplay 2, Google Cast, Miracast Ports 3 HDMI ports including 1 eARC, 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, 1 AV Price ₹ 51,999 for 55-inch variant, ₹ 71,999 for 65-inch variant, ₹ 99,999 for 75-inch

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Design (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV design: It’s massive yet minimal The first thing that you notice about this TV is its massive size. We got the 65-inch variant of the Xiaomi S Mini LED series TV. It’s massive, hard to ignore and it grabs your eyeballs the moment you walk into the room where it’s kept sheerly because of its size. Despite having a commanding presence, it’s not flashy in design like some of the other premium TV models available in the market right now. Rather it blends in the space where it’s kept, that is, if you can ignore its massive size. However, this subtlety isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it brings the focus back on the things that matter the most – the visuals. Size aside, the Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV comes with a metal body with a bezel-less design and ‘Mini LED’ branding’ at the bottom right corner. This design feels more premium than the gigantic TVs with plastic frames. It also gives this TV more stability when placed on a table or a cabinet using its stand. But if you don’t like that, you can always mount it on a wall for a cleaner look.

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Design (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

Apart from its minimalistic look, this TV gets ample connectivity options including multiple USB ports and three HDMI ports. The list also includes an HDMI eARC port, which is needed for sending high-quality uncompressed audio from your TV to a soundbar more efficiently. More on the sound part later. You also get support for Airplay 2, Google Cast and Miracast, which makes connectivity easier.

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Display (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV display and picture quality: Big and bright This is the area where Xiaomi has focused the most this year in its S Mini LED TV series. The 65-inch model gets a QD-Mini LED panel with 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 94% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 178-degree viewing angle and a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. This combination of features lets this TV deliver punchy colours with a better contrast. I went back to watching WandaVision and The Batman just to get a feel of how efficient this TV is in handling scenarios where the bright and dark elements co-exist in the same scene and how well it differentiates between different shades of grey (and even red in case of WandaVision) and I was genuinely impressed with the output. The bright areas stood out and darker areas retained depth. Overall, the visuals looked balanced. Sure, the blacks or the darker areas don’t give you OLED-level depth but they come close. Beyond the vibrant colours and deeper black, this TV supports HDR10+ with Dolby Vision, which is where the magic really happens. Xiaomi claims that this TV touches 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The performance in real life scenarios, however, varies with ambient brightness. That said, this TV gets incredibly bright. Even when there is bright ambient lighting in the room, the colours feel sharp and punchy, more so in the Vivid picture mode, without being overwhelming. I watched a bunch of movies and TV series like Dhurandhar and Emily in Paris (you can judge me later!) and the visual performance felt bright, vibrant yet controlled.

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Design (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

That said, not everything is rosy and red as the viewing angles are far from perfect. This gives the best viewing experience when you are sitting right in front of it. You move far towards the sides and the viewing experience, especially the contrast, begins to lose its punch. Apart from this, Xiaomi’s S Mini LED 65-inch TV gets 512 dimming zones, which is a backlighting technology that divides the screen into 512 zones that lets the TV to brighten specific areas while turning off the lights in other areas to offer better contrast and deeper blacks. This also helps the TV achieve high brightness and reduce the halo effect, which is the situation when the light bleeds from a bright area to the surrounding darker area on the screen. For most parts, the halo effect is controlled but I did notice some blooming occasionally. Beyond this, the Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV gets a 60Hz display. But the software uses a combination of Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and DLG, which temporarily doubles the screen refresh rate, to make the screen feel smoother during gaming.

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Audio (Shweta Ganjoo /HT Tech)

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV sound quality: Surprisingly loud Coming to the sound, the Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV comes with a 34W quad speaker setup, which includes two tweeters and two speakers. These speakers also support Dolby Audio, DTS X, DTS Virtual: X and Xiaomi Sound. For most parts, the speakers work just fine. They can get loud. I mean really loud. But the part that I like is that even on top volume levels, the sound remains stable. There is no distortion and no change in quality at all. You can even enhance the sound using dedicated DTS Virtual: X controls and various presets like Movie, Game, and Standard, available as a part of the Sound Mode, all of which work wonderfully. So does that mean it can replace your soundbar? No, it can’t. But for most parts you won’t need a soundbar as the sound is loud, balanced and enough to fill a large living room. But if you are an audio buff and you’re looking for a specific sound quality and high clarity, a soundbar will definitely enhance the overall audio-visual dynamics.

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV Software (Shweta Ganjoo / HT Tech)

Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV software: Perfect for everyday use Now let’s talk about the software. This TV runs Google’s Android TV operating system with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall+ interface on top. These two platforms co-exist on this TV and can be accessed separately, easily. The home space gives you direct access to Google TV, which brings one-stop access to hundreds of apps including Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube. You can also access these platforms using dedicated buttons on the remote control. Coming back to the interface, the home space has a dedicated tab that gives you access to PatchWall’s interface and Xiaomi TV+, which in turn brings direct access to a bunch of OTT apps and hundreds of live TV channels including news channels, regional channels and even entertainment channels. Google TV is incredibly intuitive and user friendly and Xiaomi has also made it easy for the users to navigate across interfaces easily, making the entire experience smooth and seamless. Beyond these features, this TV gets support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Miracast. I frequently used AirPlay to cast my entire playlist onto this TV and it didn’t fail me even once. Suffice to say that it aces connectivity too. Coming to the internals, this TV is powered by the quad-core A55 processor that is coupled with Mali-G52 GPU. Under the hood, you also get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. While that looks good on paper, the entire setup can feel a bit sluggish at times. I noticed the difference particularly while switching apps and accessing various channels on the Xiaomi TV+. But for most parts, you won’t feel much of a difference. Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV review: Pros and Cons Here’s what we liked in the Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV and what could have been better: Pros - Excellent picture quality - Strong HDR performance - Decent speaker setup - Value for money in its price segment Cons - Not a true 120Hz panel - Can feel sluggish at times Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV review: Final thoughts To sum it up, the Xiaomi S Mini LED 65-inch TV features a subtle yet premium design that is hard to ignore. Its Mini LED panel delivers bright visuals, high contrast and colour accuracy even under testing conditions and its speaker setup holds up even when the volume goes up. To add to that, you get an easy to navigate interface that works smoothly each time. Sure, it is far from perfect. The viewing angles can be better, the audio can be clearer and the performance could be snappier. But overall, this TV delivers on its promise.

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