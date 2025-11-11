You can now use your iPhone to run Samsung ‘routine’, Siri can trigger…

Samsung is making life easier for households where iPhones and Galaxy devices coexist. In a significant move towards cross-platform harmony, the company has announced that SmartThings Routines can now be triggered using Siri Shortcuts, allowing iPhone and Apple Watch users to control Samsung-powered smart homes with Apple’s voice assistant. With this update, iPhone users can create Siri Shortcuts that activate SmartThings automations instantly. (AI Generated Image)

It’s one of Samsung’s clearest attempts yet to “bring peace for mixed OS households,” as the company puts it, and a notable upgrade for SmartThings users who have long asked for deeper iOS integration.

Siri can now run SmartThings Routines

With this update, iPhone users can create Siri Shortcuts that activate SmartThings automations instantly. This means actions that previously required the SmartThings app or a Galaxy device can now be launched with a simple voice prompt such as: “Hey Siri, I’m leaving” or “Hey Siri, goodnight.”

Samsung highlighted a few examples of what users can now do:

• A Good Morning routine that brightens lights, opens blinds, and starts the coffee maker.

• A shared Leaving Home routine that locks doors, turns off lights and activates security as the last person exits.

• A Bedtime routine to dim lights, close blinds, silence appliances and set the thermostat for sleep.

These automations work across both iOS and Android, but the addition of Siri voice control finally bridges a long-standing gap for Apple users living in SmartThings homes.

Apple Watch integration gets a major boost

The update also makes SmartThings far more useful on the Apple Watch. Users can now:

• See all SmartThings device groups on their wrist

• Control devices directly from the Watch

• Trigger routines without opening their phone

This brings Apple Watch functionality much closer to what Samsung Watch users get, a big win for mixed-device households.

Live Activities for more smart devices

Samsung has expanded Live Activities on iOS as well. iPhone users can now see real-time status updates for up to five recently used SmartThings devices, including robot vacuums, air purifiers, AC units, and more. These appear on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island for quicker access.

What this means for the smart home

For years, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings lived in separate ecosystems. Standards like Matter and Thread have helped reduce the friction, but this update goes further by directly tying Samsung’s smart home system to Apple’s native assistant.

For iPhone users with SmartThings at home, it means one thing: You can finally use Siri to control your Samsung-powered smart home, without jumping through hoops.