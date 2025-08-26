You’ll never look at solar power the same way after seeing what South Korea’s doing to save its forests

Curiosity is taking root in South Korea’s woodlands where solar trees are emerging as a potential bridge between clean energy demands and forest preservation. Can these vertical installations ensure that growing power needs do not come at the expense of precious green spaces? The answer may shape the next phase of renewable energy. Amid forest shade, solar trees gather energy for South Korea, showing how innovation and ecology might coexist going forward.(AI-generated)

Solar panels have fuelled innovation everywhere, but in South Korea, their expansion has often meant clearing large parts of woodland. In 2018, over 2,400 hectares were lost to solar farm development. Flat-panel arrays, stretched across the landscape, have stripped habitats, reduced carbon absorption, and even made areas hotter.

Are solar trees the future?

Enter the solar tree, designed to slot into existing forest canopies. These installations hold panels high above the ground, keeping almost all of the woodland below untouched. Research in Goseong County placed 63 solar trees around 20 metres apart and saw them generate one megawatt of electricity. This matches the output of a regular flat-panel plant, but about 99 percent of the trees remain standing. Compared with a typical solar farm, the shift means forests keep their key role in local ecology and climate control, according to Scientific Reports.

Cities are also starting to see the value of solar trees. The structures shade park benches, shelter pavements, and create opportunities for electric vehicle charging. Intact tree cover helps cool busy urban areas, something needed as city temperatures climb each summer. With South Korea aiming for about one third of its energy from renewables by 2038, solutions like these are gaining attention from both officials and community groups.

Adopting solar trees widely will take time, partly because installing them calls for new engineering approaches compared to flat panels on open land. Trails, parks, and urban edges stand out as practical spots for early expansion. However, advances in panel technology are making it easier each year. As efficiency rises, costs drop, and more creative uses appear, the gap with traditional solar farms will likely close.

Solar trees can make it possible to expand power production without losing sight of environmental priorities. If South Korea refines this model, it may see other countries try the same method, balancing clean growth and conservation in areas where land and habitats are under pressure.