Your Samsung phone can now detect nudity in incoming videos: Here’s how

Receiving unexpected explicit content on your phone could soon become less of a worry for Samsung users. Google has expanded safety measures in its Messages app to now include warnings for videos containing nudity, in addition to images. This update aims to protect users from opening content they would rather avoid. Samsung phones will now warn users before opening videos containing nudity in the Google Messages app.(Pexels)

Sensitive Content Warnings extended to videos

The Google Messages app comes pre-installed on many Samsung phones and serves as the default texting platform. Google has been gradually enhancing the app’s safety features to prevent users from being exposed to unwanted explicit material. Until now, its Sensitive Content Warnings system flagged only images. Any incoming images that contained nudity were blurred and labeled, giving users the choice to view or ignore them.

The latest update extends this protection to videos. Messages will automatically scan incoming and outgoing videos for nudity and display warnings if explicit content is detected. Users are alerted before opening such media, allowing them to delete messages without viewing the content.

How to enable the new feature

To use this feature, it must first be activated in the app settings. Users can tap on their profile, navigate to the “Manage Sensitive Content Warnings” menu, and enable the warnings. Once active, the system scans all shared media, including photos and videos, directly on the device. This means no private content is uploaded or processed on external servers.

Sender reminders and safety measures

The update also includes reminders for users sending explicit content. Anyone attempting to send a video flagged for nudity receives a warning and must confirm before sharing. This encourages safer communication and reduces the risk of unwanted exposure for recipients.

The feature has been rolled out as part of the October 2025 Play Services update, which started reaching devices yesterday.