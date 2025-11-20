YouTube taking another big step to rival Instagram, bringing this feature back

YouTube is once again experimenting with private messaging, a feature it previously added, removed, and is now trying to revive as it looks to rival platforms like Instagram and TikTok in keeping users inside its ecosystem. The return of DMs suggests YouTube is rethinking that approach. (REUTERS)

According to a new support page, YouTube has started testing in-app direct messaging (DMs) for users aged 18 and above in Ireland and Poland. The feature allows people to share videos and chat about them directly within the YouTube app, instead of jumping to WhatsApp, Instagram, or other platforms.

YouTube DMs are back, but with limits

This isn’t the first time YouTube has tried to introduce private messaging. Back in 2017, the platform rolled out a similar DM feature, only to shut it down in 2019, saying it wanted to focus on public conversations through comments and community posts.

The return of DMs suggests YouTube is rethinking that approach. As short-form content continues to propel discovery and social sharing, YouTube appears keen on preventing users from leaving the app to discuss videos elsewhere. However, Google says these messages may be reviewed to ensure compliance with Community Guidelines, reminding users that the conversations aren’t fully private.

For now, the test includes only basic functionality: sharing videos and chatting in a small, private thread. YouTube says sharing videos through other apps, like Messages, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Instagram, remains unchanged.

A direct response to Instagram and TikTok

The revival of DMs aligns with a broader trend among social platforms racing to offer more social-friendly tools. Instagram and TikTok already rely heavily on private sharing as a core engagement driver. Both apps now see more video-sharing happening through DMs than public posts, especially among younger users.

With Shorts becoming one of YouTube’s biggest growth engines, adding DMs could strengthen its position as a social platform, not just a video site.

Will the feature expand globally?

YouTube says it’s treating this as an experiment and will expand only based on feedback from early testers. If successful, it could roll out to more countries in 2025, marking the first major shift in YouTube’s social strategy since the removal of its messaging tool half a decade ago.

For a platform that once focused strictly on creators and long videos, YouTube’s push back into private messaging signals a clear goal: keep users watching, and now chatting, without ever leaving the app.