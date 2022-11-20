Youtuber MrBeast surpasses PewDiePie with 112M YouTube subscribers

T-series, the Indian music company which is the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers- 229 million- has a new competitor, although still far away but growing at rapid pace.

MrBeast has become the top subscribed YouTube channel in individual category with 112 million subscribers, overtaking PewDiePie who has 111 million subscribers ( YouTube shows stats in millions so the number may be close in thousands). It is also the only second individual category YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers mark, BBC reported.

MrBeast has achieved this feat in just 731 uploads while T-series has more than 17,000 uploads.

Before getting surpassed, PewDiePie was leading the category for almost 10 years. Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, became the most-subscribed YouTuber in August 2013. On overall ranking, T-series has the most subscribers followed by Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes with 147 million subscribers. MrBeast and PewDiePie rank 5th and 6th respectively on the most subscribers list.

Interestingly, MrBeast was one of the first prominent YouTuber who openly and firmly supported PewDiePie, requesting users to subscribe to his channel in the T-series vs PewDiePie rivalry which broke the internet in 2019.

5 points about MrBeast

1) The 24-year-old American YouTuber's original name is Jimmy Donaldson. His YouTube channel- MrBeast- is recognised for featuring expensive giveaways as part of charity work and for performing arduous jobs.

2) Apart from MrBeast channel, he also runs several other YouTube channels including Beast Philanthropy (10.6M subscribers) MrBeast Gaming (29.6M subscribers), Beast Reacts (20.2M subscribers) MrBeast 2 (16.8M subscribers).

3) Donaldson made his debut on YouTube with his first video on February 21, 2012 under the username 'MrBeast6000'. The first video was of him playing Minecraft was titled ‘Worse Minecraft Saw Trap Ever???’

4)He was accused of workplace abuse and mental harassment. Last year in May, The New York Times quoted a few ex-employees of the YouTube giant levelling allegations on him.

5) MrBeast led the Forbes' list of the most paid YouTubers in 2021- the most of any YouTuber ever- with $54 million earnings in 2021.

