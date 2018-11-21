Telangana assembly election: AIMIM chief Owaisi accuses Congress candidate of bribery

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that the Congress candidate in Nirmal constituency in poll-bound Telangana attempted to bribe him by offering Rs 25 lakh to cancel his rally in support of the TRS in the town, a charge denied by the latter.

Addressing a public meeting organised by his party in Nirmal on Monday night, Owaisi alleged that A Maheshwar Reddy called a MIM leader on phone and offered to pay Rs 25 lakh as bribe to stop him from holding the meeting. He also claimed to have recorded the conversation.

Rejecting the charge, Reddy termed it as baseless and false and said he would quit politics if Owaisi proved it.

MIM, which is on friendly terms with the TRS, has not fielded its candidate in Nirmal Assembly seat, and had organised the meeting in support of the ruling party candidate though there is no formal electoral tie-up between the two parties for the December 7 Assembly elections.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 13:41 IST