Telangana Election Results: ‘Far from ground realities’: Cong complains to EC as KCR sweeps Telangana

With the early trends predicting a massive victory for K Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the youngest state of the country, the state Congress submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar saying that the EVMs had been manipulated.

In its complaint, the Congress said that the EVM machines were showing trends which were far away from ground realities.

“The Congress party request that 100% counting of VVPAT papers should be taken up in all Assembly constituencies of Telangana prior to the declaration of the results,” the complaint said.

The complaint also requested that the CEO issue an immediate order in this regard “to have free and fair results and to save the democracy in the state”.

Earlier, seeing the margin by which K Chandrashekar Rao’s party, the TRS, was leading, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s Uttar Kumar Reddy had said that the party was planning to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India.

“All the Congress leaders will complain to RO officers. We will also complaint to ECI on this matter. How can TRS leaders say before counting that who will lose in elections,” Kumar said.

“I am having doubts on results we’re getting in Telangana ballot paper counting. We’re doubting that tampering could have been done in EVMs. Slips should be counted in VVPATs,” he said.

The TRS shot ahead of its closest competitor the Congress in the early rounds of counting in the assembly election results. As counting progressed, the gap between the TRS and the Congress-led People’s Front or Grand Alliance, also known as the Praja Kutami, grew much larger, with the TRS eating into the vote share of the BJP and other smaller parties.

Together, the Congress-led alliance had managed to cobble up only 21 seats.

If all the leads come through for the TRS, it will have gained 24 seats over its 2014 tally of 63.

