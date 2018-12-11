Telangana election results highlights: KCR wins in Gajwel

The results of assembly polls in Telangana will be declared on Tuesday in what is seen as a major test of popularity of the TRS, BJP and Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Here are the highlights of the counting of votes of the Telangana assembly elections 2018:

Key winners

K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS president and ‘Father’of Telangana storms back to power. Wins Gajwel against Vonteru Pratapa Reddy of Congress by more than 57,000 votes.

KT Rama Rao, heir apparent of KCR, re-elected from Siricilla, against Congress candidate KK Mahendar Reddy. Won by a margin of 88886 votes

T Harish Rao, nephew of former CM, won for the sixth time, with huge margin of 1,26,000 votes, the highest in the state defeating TJS’s Bhavani Marikanti

N Uttamkumar Reddy, president of Telangana State Pradesh Congress Committee, won from Huzurnagar against Shanampudi Saidi Reddy of TRS

Akbaruddhin Owaisi, MIM floor leader from Chandrayanagutta, defeats Congress candidate Esa Bin Obaid Misri by a margin of 95,311

Key losers

S Madhusudanachary, Speaker of the just dissolved assembly, lost in Bhupalpalli to Congress’s Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tummala Nageswara Rao, a strong man of Khammam district backed by Kamma lobbying groups, lost in Palair. Close to K Chandrasekhar Rao, who brought him from the TDP to strengthen TRS in Khammam, he lost to Congress’ Kandala Upender Reddy

A Revanth Reddy, a firebrand leader from Congress who is also working president of the party, lost from Kodangal to Patnam Narender Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, BJP floor leader in outgoing assembly, lost in Amberpet

Nandamuri Suhasini, scion of Nandamuri family and NTR granddaughter, lost in Kukatpalli to TRS’s Madhavaram Krishna Rao

Telangana votes counting: Afternoon trends

As per the results and trends, the party had already crossed the half way mark of 60 in 119 member state assembly. The Congress party that formed an alliance with the TDP, TJS and the CPI hasn’t fared as per their expectations.

Congress suspects manipulation of EVMs

Congress said it suspects manipulation of the Electronic Voting Machines, and further demands that all votes be counted using the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) to ascertain the exact number of votes polled by each candidate.

Counting of votes for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018 begins

The counting of votes for the Telangana assembly election began at 8 am on Tuesday along with the other four states -- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan -- where assembly elections were held. Around 67.5% of the 2.8 crore electorate exercised the franchise in Telangana on December 7. As many as 1,821 candidates contested the elections.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:19 IST