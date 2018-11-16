Telugu Desam founder NTR’S granddaughter Nandamuri Suhasini to contest Telangana assembly election

Nandamuri Suhasini, the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party founder-president NT Rama Rao, will contest the elections to the Telangana assembly scheduled to be held on December 7.

Daughter of former parliamentarian and TDP politburo member Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in a road accident at Nalgonda on August 29 this year, Suhasini will enter the fray from Kukatpally assembly constituency. The constituency is allotted to TDP as part of the Maha Kootami or grand alliance led by the Congress party.

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday took a decision to field Suhasini, his niece through marriage, following representations from party leaders of the constituency. Suhasini met Naidu at Visakhapatnam in the evening and agreed to contest the elections, a TDP person familiar with the situation said on condition of anonymity.

Suhasini is the wife of Ch Srikanth, who is the son of former TDP MP Chundru Srihari. Both her brothers, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and NT Rama Rao Jr., are popular actors in the Telugu film industry.

Kukatpally is one of the key constituencies in Telangana with a large number of settlers from Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. It is considered to be a stronghold of the Kamma community.

Leaders from the community, including Lok Satta chief Jayaprakash Narayan and TDP leader Madhavaram Krishna Rao (who defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi), have represented this constituency.

Naidu’s decision to field Suhasini was driven by caste considerations. Moreover, the sympathy towards her father Harikrishna would help her win the seat, the party person cited above said.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 14:24 IST