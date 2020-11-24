BJP Telangana chief pledges ‘surgical strikes’ against Rohingyas, illegal Pak citizens

telangana

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:48 IST

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president and parliamentarian Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday kicked up a controversy stating that if his party captured power in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the December 1 elections, it would carry out “surgical strikes” on the Muslim-dominated old city of Hyderabad to drive away Rohingyas and pro-Pakistani people living illegally.

Sanjay, who represents Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, made the explosive comments while addressing an election rally at Habsiguda in the afternoon.

Referring to the presence of a large number of Rohingyas and pro-Pakistan elements in the old city of Hyderabad, the BJP state president alleged that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had been winning majority of seats in the old city only with the votes of these elements.

“If BJP wins the elections in the GHMC and captures the Mayor’s post, then remember Mr Owaisi (AIMIM president), we shall carry out surgical strikes on the old city and drive away Rohingyas and pro-Pakistani people staying illegally,” Sanjay thundered.

Reacting strongly to the state BJP president’s comments, Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the BJP to identify Pakistani citizens in the old city. “I am giving 24 hours time to the BJP. Let them show who those Pakistanis are staying in the old city,” he challenged.

He dared BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah to conduct surgical strikes on China which occupied Indian territory. “If you have guts, go to the borders and conduct surgical strikes on Chinese forces which occupied 970 square kilometres of Indian territory,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP said the BJP leaders were frustrated over the poor response they were getting from the public. “They say there are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas in voters’ list. If there are so many Rohingyas, what is Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping?” he asked.

He pointed out that the MIM did not prepare the voters’ list but the election commission had done.

Stating that all those staying in the country are Indians, the AIMIM chief said nobody could isolate Muslims in the nation. “Can’t you campaign in the elections without using the words terrorists and Pakistan? If you have the courage, fight the elections on the plank of education and development,” Owaisi said.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao also took strong exception to the BJP chief’s comment of conducting a surgical strike on the old city.

“He seems to have gone mad and is desperate for some votes and seats,” KTR said.