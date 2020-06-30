Central team led by Lav Agarwal reviews Covid-19 situation in Telangana

telangana

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:19 IST

A Central team constituted by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gandhi Hospital and the containment zone in Himayatnagar of Hyderabad to take stock of Covid19 situation.

The team was led by Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, who visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), later visited the State-run Gandhi Hospital and Containment Zone at Himayatnagar.

The Central health team had visited Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana from June 26 to June 29.

The Union Health Ministry had informed that the team will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of Covid-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,64,626 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 31,320 in Gujarat and 14,419 in Telangana as of June 29.