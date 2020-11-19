Mystery killing of 40 monkeys in Telangana has authorities looking for clues

telangana

Authorities are looking for clues to the mystery deaths of around 40 monkeys, including some baby simians, who were allegedly found to be poisoned in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district. Involvement of some animal catchers from Andhra Pradesh is also not ruled out.

Bodies of these monkeys in highly decomposed state were found stuffed in gunny bags in the bushes on a hillock behind an electric substation at Sanigapuram village close to Mahabubabad town.

Some villagers, who noticed the bodies at the spot following an unbearable stench, immediately informed the police and the forest authorities.

Mahabubabad (Rural) sub-inspector of police Ch Ramesh Babu told Hindustan Times that the incident might have happened around five to six days ago, but had come to light on Wednesday.

“It is not only tragic but a dastardly act. We have booked a case under Section 429 (killing and poisoning of animals) of Indian Penal Code, apart from Section 11 (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act, 1960,” Ramesh Babu said.

District forest officer Poloju Krishnamachary said it was shocking to find so many monkeys had been killed. “We have never come across such an incident,” he said.



The forest officials suspect it could be the handiwork of some locals, who could not bear the money menace. “We are making inquiries in the surrounding villages as well. We are trying to trace the miscreants with the help of the police. Investigation is on,” the DFO said, adding that the decomposed bodies of the monkeys were cremated later in the afternoon.

He said inquiries by the police revealed that some animal catchers from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district had come to Mahabubabad some time ago and their involvement could not be ruled out.

“Generally, these animal catchers use tranquilisers to sedate the wild animals, take them and leave them in forests. Maybe, they had used an overdose of sedation that led to the death of so many monkeys,” the forest official said.