Now separate high courts for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday got separate high courts a week after the Centre issued a notification in this regard. The notification was issued for the bifurcation of the Andhra Pradesh high court. The two states had shared the high court since Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh over four years ago in June 2014.

In Hyderabad, justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan was sworn in as Telangana high court’s first chief justice to mark the bifurcation. Justice C Praveen Kumar took oath as Andhra Pradesh’s acting chief justice in Vijayawada.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan. At a separate function, Radhakrishnan swore in 12 judges. Later, he flew to Vijayawada to administer the oath to Kumar. As many as 15 high court judges were also sworn in along with Kumar.

The Andhra high court will be temporarily housed on the premises of CM Chandrababu Naidu’s camp office in Vijayawada till January end. It will later be shifted to the interim judicial complex being constructed in Andhra’s capital, Amaravati.

The Andhra government is constructing a Justice City in Amaravati for the judiciary. It is expected to be completed in another two years. Once it is completed, the high court and subordinate courts would move to the Justice City.

Separate high courts — one in Hyderabad and the other in Guntur — operated before Andhra Pradesh’s formation on November 1, 1956. The erstwhile Andhra high court had been shifted to Hyderabad after the merger of Hyderabad and Andhra states.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 00:50 IST