Home / Tennis / 2004 champ Kuznetsova opts out of US Open

2004 champ Kuznetsova opts out of US Open

Kuznetsova wrote Monday on Instagram that she was pulling out of the US Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.

tennis Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:49 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Svetlana Kuznetsova in action.
Svetlana Kuznetsova in action.(Getty Images)
         

Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 US Open champion, added her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kuznetsova wrote Monday on Instagram that she was pulling out of the US Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.

The Western & Southern Open starts August 22; the US Open starts August 31. Also withdrawing from the US Open on Monday were No. 31 Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2019, and No. 108 Wang Xiyu of China.

Kuznetsova wrote: “I feel very sad, because I have been (waiting) for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans.”

The 35-year-old Russian, who also won the 2009 French Open, has been ranked as high as No. 2 in singles. She is currently No. 32, which would have put her in line to be seeded at Flushing Meadows.

Three of the top seven women in the rankings, including No. 1 Ash Barty, have pulled out of the US Open, as have the defending men’s champion, Rafael Nadal, and others such as Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios.

