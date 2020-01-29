e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tennis / After Roger Federer last year, Rafael Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security

After Roger Federer last year, Rafael Nadal encounters tight Australian Open security

Nadal was cleared to go through the barrier in the halls of Melbourne Park only when a second guard stepped in to familiarise his colleague with one of the sport’s greatest players.

tennis Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem.
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem.(REUTERS)
         

World number one Rafa Nadal got a taste of the tight security at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he was stopped at a checkpoint by a diligent security official who demanded the winner of 19 Grand Slam titles show his accreditation. After explaining that he did not have his pass on him as he was training outside, Nadal was cleared to go through the barrier in the halls of Melbourne Park only when a second guard stepped in to familiarise his colleague with one of the sport’s greatest players.

ALSO READ: Simona Halep destroys Anett Kontaveit to reach Australian Open semis

A video of the exchange captured by broadcaster Eurosport was later posted on the ATP’s twitter account, and shows the 2009 champion smiling and patting the first official on his shoulder before walking away.

Nadal’s great rival Roger Federer similarly found out that rules are rules at Melbourne Park in 2019 when the 20-times Grand Slam winner was blocked from entering a locker room by a security guard.

Nadal was in action against Dominic Thiem for a spot in the semi-finals in the night session on Wednesday.

tags
top news
Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma will campaign, says BJP after EC order
Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma will campaign, says BJP after EC order
Abortions to be allowed at 24 weeks, cabinet okays changes to law
Abortions to be allowed at 24 weeks, cabinet okays changes to law
3rd T20I Live: Williamson nears ton, NZ need 20 off 2 overs
3rd T20I Live: Williamson nears ton, NZ need 20 off 2 overs
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India at ₹3.22 crore
Here’s how Apple’s first iPad affected folks at Microsoft
Here’s how Apple’s first iPad affected folks at Microsoft
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News