Australia Open Women’s Singles Final LIVE Updates: Garbine Muguruza takes on Sofia Kenin

Preview: Garbine Muguruza prevailed 7-6(8) 7-5 in a battle of attrition against world number three Simona Halep to reach her first Australian Open final. The unseeded Spaniard arrived at Melbourne Park with low expectations but will now face American 14th seed Sofia Kenin bidding to win her third major title after emerging from a period in the Grand Slam wilderness. Feisty American 14th seed Sofia Kenin stunned world number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty to reach her first Grand Slam final.

Follow Aus Open Live updates below:

14:25 hrs IST Muguruza wins second game Muguruza has taken the second game off her serve to tie the first set 1-1.





14:19 hrs IST Kenin takes first game 14th seed Sophia Kenin has won the first game of the final against former world number one Muguruza.





14:12 hrs IST Both players on court Sophia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza are on the court, practising before the start of the match.





13:50 hrs IST Kenin the giant-slayer The feisty Kenin shocked Australia’s world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals, dashing home hopes, while Muguruza outgunned an in-form Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion. Moscow-born Kenin, 21, has so far lived in the shadows of her more illustrious compatriots but she will become the top-ranked American if she wins on her first appearance in a Grand Slam final.





13:40 hrs IST Two Players’ finals history Garbine Muguruza has been in three previous Grand Slam finals, winning two of them at Roland Garros (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), while the 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin will make her debut in a major final when they clash today.



