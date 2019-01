Australian Open 2019: Sixth seed Elina Svitolina fires into second round

Big-serving sixth seed Elina Svitolina blasted into the Australian Open second round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over qualifier Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday.

Svitolina, who scored the biggest win of her career in clinching the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore in October, fired down nine aces to power past her Swiss opponent in just over an hour.

The Ukrainian was a quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park last year. But a Grand Slam breakthrough has so far proved elusive.

She is in the same side of the draw as US Open winner Naomi Osaka, and could meet her in the quarter-finals.

Svitolina next meets Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia.

