Australian Open 2020 live Day 1: Serena Williams, Osaka have it easy

Australian Open live updates: The Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam 2020 started on Monday in Melbourne. There were concerns over the tournament due to growing air pollutions in Australia because of the bushfire but the Australian Open 2020 started on time after haze eased out. Tournament officials are closely monitoring air quality and will halt play and close the three main stadiums’ roofs if the particulate matter rating (PM2.5) -- the solid and liquid particles suspended in the air -- hits 200.

9:35 hrs IST 1st upset Denis Shapovalov was sent packing from the Australian Open in the first round Monday after an epic row with the umpire for throwing his racquet in frustration. The world number 13 was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) by Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in a big upset on day one of the first Grand Slam of the year.





9:30 hrs IST Teenage dream Teenage dream!



19 year-old American qualifier Ann Li is into the second round with a 7-6(4) 7-6(1) win over Aussie wildcard Lizette Cabrera#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GQBKreIRJu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020





9:22 hrs IST Roger Federer’s match halted due to rain Roger Federer was leading Johnson 4-1 when rain arrived causing a stoppage. The ball boys are working overtime to get the court ready as the roof comes down slowly in the Rod Laver Arena. 🌧️🌧️🌧️



Our ballkids are working quickly as the roof on @RodLaverArena closes. Play will resume ASAP!#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @Channel9 | @espn pic.twitter.com/kNQJPoJV32 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2020





9:10 hrs IST Serena Williams in 2nd round Seven-times Australian Open champion Serena Williams looked in ominous form as she opened her 19th campaign at Melbourne Park with a 6-0 6-3 trouncing of Anastasia Potapova.





9:00 hrs IST Women’s Singles 1st round updates Julia Goerges (GER) bt Viktaria Kuzmova (SVK) 6-1, 6-2 Paula Badosa (ESP) bt Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-1, 6-0 Zhang Saisai (CHN) bt Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-3, 6-2 Petra Martic (CRO x13) bt Christina McHale (USA) 6-3, 6-0 Sofia Kenin (USA x14) bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-2, 6-4 Naomi Osaka (JPN x3) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 6-2, 6-4 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x25) bt Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2





8:50 hrs IST Men’s Singles 1st round updates Matteo Berrettini (ITA x8) bt Andrew Harris (AUS) 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 Ricardas Berankis (LIT) bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 Sam Querrey (USA) bt Borna Coric (CRO x25) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Guido Pella (ARG x22) bt John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3, 7-5, 6-4





8:40 hrs IST Osaka in 2nd round Naomi Osaka began her Australian Open title defence in emphatic fashion, breaking the net with a serve as she dismantled unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova. The 22-year-old Japanese, the world’s second highest-paid female athlete after Serena Williams, powered through 6-2, 6-4 in 80 minutes.



