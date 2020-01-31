Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Australian Open live updates: Mladenovic-Babos take on S. Hsieh and B. Strýcová

Australian Open live updates: Follow live updates of Australian Open Day 12 from Melbourne

By HT Correspondent | Jan 31, 2020 12:11 IST
highlights

Australian Open: Mladenovic and Babos take on S. Hsieh and B. Strýcová in Women’s doubles final. Later in the day Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will lock horns in the Men’s singles semi-final. The winner will meet Djokovic in the final, who beat Federer to advance to his 7th Australian Open.

Follow live updates:

12:09 hrs IST

Babos-Mladenovic take first set

Babos and Mladenovic have taken the first set against Hsieh and Strýcová by 6-2.

11:45 hrs IST

Mixed doubles update

Mattek Sands and Jamie Murray have advanced to mixed doubles finals.

 

11:35 hrs IST

The women’s doubles final begins

 It is the first time the top two seeded teams are meeting in the final in Australian Open since 2010

