Belinda Bencic wins Kremlin Cup after sealing WTA Finals slot

The victory came a day after the 22-year-old clinched the final slot at the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen, a tournament boasting record $14 million prize money.

tennis Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:56 IST
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates her victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates her victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.(AP)
         

Swiss ace Belinda Bencic fought back from a set down to beat home star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday and lift the Kremlin Cup.

It is the first time that Bencic has reached the WTA Finals where she will line up against Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina.

Earlier this season Bencic won the WTA event in Dubai and reached the final at the Mallorca Open.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 19:55 IST

