Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova into French Open quarters

Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova raced into her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing of Latvian 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

The 19-year-old world number 38 dominated from start to finish as Sevastova made 24 unforced errors and managed just seven winners in the 59-minute encounter.

Vondrousova, one of three teenagers alongside Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek in the second week at Roland Garros, will face either Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi or Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic in the last eight.

“She’s a great player but I played my best tennis today and I’m really happy,” said Vondrousova, who also reached the US Open fourth round last year and won the junior doubles in Paris four years ago.

“It was my first junior Grand Slam so I’m in love with this place and I’m enjoying playing here.”

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 16:29 IST