e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / David Silva to stay with Manchester City until end of season

David Silva to stay with Manchester City until end of season

Silva’s contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club.

football Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
David Silva celebrates after scoring a goal for Manchester City.
David Silva celebrates after scoring a goal for Manchester City. (Getty Images)
         

David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club.

The Premier League is due to restart without spectators on Wednesday and aims to complete the season on July 26 after months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“David will stay until the end of season,” said Guardiola ahead of the home match against Arsenal. “He will finish the last games without people. But hopefully he and the club can organise a proper farewell in front of people.”

Silva, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup five times. City’s hopes of defending their Premier League title are gone, with Liverpool 25 points clear, but they remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup.

“Big clubs become incredible clubs when they make gestures to incredible players who have been here more than a decade. Like Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart, Yaya Toure... all these players, Pablo Zabaleta. Sorry for the names I forget, but they know who they are,” Guardiola added.

“The situation is what it is, no-one wants it, David especially. The club will make an agreement with David and do what they have to do.”

tags
top news
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with China in critical condition: Report
4 Indian soldiers injured in face-off with China in critical condition: Report
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
You’ve been a bunny in India: Gambhir recalls sledging episode with Ponting
You’ve been a bunny in India: Gambhir recalls sledging episode with Ponting
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySushant Singh RajputSalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In