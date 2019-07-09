Elina Svitolina beats Karolina Muchova to reach Wimbledon semis

Elina Svitolina came from a break down in both sets to beat Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-4 at Wimbledon and reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Svitolina was down 4-1 in the opening set but broke back when Muchova served at 5-3 and won the next three games as well. In the second set, Muchova broke again for a 2-0 lead only for Svitolina to win the next five games.

Svitolina failed to serve out the match on her first attempt at 5-2 but later converted her first match point when Muchova missed a backhand return.

Svitolina had lost her previous four Grand Slam quarterfinals, including at this year’s Australian Open, while her previous best result at Wimbledon was reaching the fourth round in 2017. She will next play former No. 1 Simona Halep.

Muchova was trying to become the first woman since 1999 to reach the semifinals on her Wimbledon debut.

