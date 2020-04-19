e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Federer’s ability to serve and volley not talked about enough: Djokovic

Federer’s ability to serve and volley not talked about enough: Djokovic

In an Instagram live chat with former world no.1 Andy Murray, Djokovic said that Federer is one of the most complete players to have ever played the game.

tennis Updated: Apr 19, 2020 11:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
File image of Roger Feder
File image of Roger Feder(AP)
         

World no.1 Novak Djokovic said that rival and Swiss great Roger Federer’s ability to come up with serve and volley is somewhat underrated and not talked about enough.

In an Instagram live chat with former world no.1 Andy Murray, Djokovic said that Federer is one of the most complete players to have ever played the game.

“Roger. I mean he would definitely be there. I mean he is one of the most complete players ever to play the game,” said the Serb.

“We all know how great he is. I think it is a bit underrated. I don’t know if people really talk about his ability to come up with serve and volley; accurate play at the most challenging times in the match, against us (great returners).

“He was really not intimidated so much by the return. He would place, especially on the quicker surfaces, he would disrupt your rhythm.”

The pair have played a number of matches over the years that have decided Grand Slam titles, the latest of which included the 2020 Australian Open final and the epic 2019 Wimbledon final, both of which Djokovic won.

Murray, a former world no.1 himself, said that he wished he had enjoyed his great matches against the likes of Novak Djokovic more now that he is looking to salvage his career after a hip surgery in early 2019.

“After the issues I’ve had the last few years, I sometimes do wish I had enjoyed those moments more,” Murray said. “When you see the end coming you think... I should have enjoyed the wins or even the losses that were great matches.”

top news
Covid-19 updates: No relaxation of lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 updates: No relaxation of lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
From a Twitter handle, the story of Pakistan’s new terror group for Kashmir
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
MHA bars supply of non-essential items by e-com companies during lockdown
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Covid-19: Staying at home and want to use AC? Here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Covid-19 lockdown relaxation: Full list of activities allowed from Monday
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Actor Nick Cordero faces leg amputation due to coronavirus
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
Nehra on India player who was ‘more famous than Imran’ on 2003-04 Pak tour
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
‘He may win 6-7 titles’: Gautam Gambhir names his pick for best IPL captain
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Tennis News