e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Federer targeting ‘big’ Australian Open, says Ljubicic

Federer targeting ‘big’ Australian Open, says Ljubicic

Federer, 39, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final, since when the Covid-19 pandemic and surgery has sidelined him.

tennis Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:05 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Roger Federer
Roger Federer(Getty Images)
         

Roger Federer’s recovery from a knee injury is going well and the Swiss great expects to be able to play a “big” Australian Open, his coach Ivan Ljubicic says.

Federer, 39, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-final, since when the COVID-19 pandemic and surgery has sidelined him.

“He is in the recovery phase and I would say that things are going in the best way,” Croatian Ljubicic said in an interview with website OKtennis.it on Friday.

“He trains more and more and better and better, I’m curious to see how much we will be able to push in the coming months.

“There is a lot of confidence.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is yet to clarify his schedule for next year but has committed to playing the Australian Open.

“I certainly can’t tell today what we will do in April. I know we want to leave as soon as possible, play a big Australian Open and then evaluate step by step.

“It is important to go step by step and observe rest periods. As we have always done.”

tags
top news
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
Bihar polls: Top Covid-19-hit districts to vote in third and final phase
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
SRH vs RCB Live: Jason Holder strikes again, removes Shivam Dube
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
Shah seeks a chance for BJP in Bengal, promises ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
‘Learned from your battle against Covid-19,’ PM Modi tells Italian counterpart
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
TMC takes jibes at Shah over lunch with refugee family, statue faux pas
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will exit polls hit the mark this time?
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In