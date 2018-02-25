 Francis Tiafoe, Peter Gojowczyk reach Delray Beach Open final | tennis | Hindustan Times
Francis Tiafoe, Peter Gojowczyk reach Delray Beach Open final

American tennis player Francis Tiafoe will take on German Peter Gojowczyk in the final of Delray Beach Open.

tennis Updated: Feb 25, 2018 11:56 IST
American wild-card Francis Tiafoe reached his first career ATP final with a 7-5, 6-4 semifinal victory over Canada’s Denis Shapovalov on Saturday night in the Delray Beach Open.

The 91st-ranked Tiafoe will play Peter Gojowczyk of Germany, a 7-6 (3), 6-3 winner over American Steve Johnson in the afternoon.

Tiafoe and the 64th-ranked Gojowczyk, who won his first title at Metz, France, last year, have never faced each other in a tour-level match. They are 1-1 in non tour-level meetings.

The semifinal was Tiafoe’s second time on court Saturday. In the early afternoon, Tiafoe finished off Hyeon Chung of South Korea 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on an eighth match point in a rain-delayed quarterfinal.

Tiafoe failed to take advantage of three match points Friday night before the match was stopped.

