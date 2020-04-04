e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / ‘Important to adapt to current situation’ - Roger Federer gives a glimpse of home workout - WATCH

‘Important to adapt to current situation’ - Roger Federer gives a glimpse of home workout - WATCH

“Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together,” Federer captioned the video.

tennis Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Tennis star Roger Federer, who is currently at home in Switzerland amid coronavirus scare released a video of himself practising at home. He shared a video on Twitter in which he was seen practising tennis shots against the wall in what appeared to be his parking lot. “Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together,” Federer captioned the video.

“Hey guys, I just wanna show of how I am practising at home against the wall, like the old days. Let’s see,” he said in the video.

“Staying active at home, very important at the moment,” the 38-year-old said. “Maybe even working on the trick shot once in a while.” 

Federer further went on to add that it is important to listen to the government and follow the guidelines issued. :but seriously now, more important than ever that we listen to the government. “It’s very important, more important than ever to listen to our local government.

“We adapt to the new situation, and we try our best there. I keep practicing in the meantime, I go for some run later, and play some tennis against the wall, like the older days. Stay safe, everybody. Take care,” he added.

top news
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
800-plus foreign Jamaat workers found hiding in Delhi mosques, trigger Covid-19 alarm
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
Coronavirus can spread through just breathing, talking: Scientists
108 staff of Delhi hospital come in contact with patients, quarantined
108 staff of Delhi hospital come in contact with patients, quarantined
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
‘PM will speak his mind, can’t interfere’: Mamata on ‘light the lamp’ initiative
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
Domicile rule to apply to all J&K govt posts: Centre amends order after uproar
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
‘In my blood, there may be answers’, says a Covid-19 survivor in New York
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
NHA partners with Uber to provide transportation to frontline healthcare workers
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Tennis News