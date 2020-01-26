e-paper
India vs New Zealand: Another KL Rahul 50 as Kohli and Co coast home in second T20I

India vs New Zealand: Another KL Rahul 50 as Kohli and Co coast home in second T20I

On the Eden Park ground renowned for its short boundaries, and which produced more than 400 runs in game one on Friday, New Zealand struggled with the bat and posted a meagre 132 for five, batting first against a disciplined Indian attack.

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2020 16:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Auckland
KL Rahul bats as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert.
KL Rahul bats as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert.(AP)
         

India again outclassed New Zealand as they coasted to a seven-wicket victory in the second Twenty20 match in Auckland on Sunday to go 2-0 up in the series.



KL Rahul cracked his second half-century in as many matches to lead India’s reply in which they reeled in the target for the loss of only three wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli could scarcely contain his glee when he lost the toss and heard his New Zealand opposite Kane Williamson choosing to bat first.

“Oh happy days,” he exclaimed, adding that bowling first is India’s strength and that was the call he would have made had he won the toss.

Even with a low target to chase, India had an early blip when Tim Southee removed Rohit Sharma for eight and Kohli for 11.

But Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who set up India’s six-wicket win in game one, were rarely troubled in an 87-run partnership to ensure victory.

Iyer was eventually dismissed for 44 while Rahul was unbeaten on 57.

New Zealand butchered one chance when Blair Tickner was well wide with his throw at the stumps when Rahul was stranded out of his crease after abandoning a quick single.

For a brief moment at the start of the game, it looked as if Williamson may have made the right choice when Martin Guptill smacked sixes off consecutive deliveries from Shardul Thakur in the opening over.

But for much of the remainder of the innings it was the Indian bowlers who were in charge.

When Guptill was dismissed for 33 he had faced 20 deliveries and only scored off 10 of them.

Tim Seifert (33 not out) and Colin Munro (26) were the only other batsmen to pass 20 while bowling for India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja had figures of two for 18 off his four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah with one for 21 and Mohammed Shami with none for 22 off their four overs were also miserly.

The third match in the series is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

