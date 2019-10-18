Jannik Sinner becomes youngest ATP semi-finalist in five years

tennis

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:50 IST

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner became the youngest ATP semi-finalist in five years on Friday when he defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to make the last four of the European Open in Antwerp.

Sinner, 18, is the youngest to make the last four on tour since 17-year-old Borna Coric at Basel in 2014.

“I think I played good today once more. It was not easy in the end. I was shaking a little bit,” said Sinner, the world number 119.

The teenager fired 10 aces past the 53rd-ranked Tiafoe, saving four of five break points as he backed up his defeat of French top seed Gael Monfils in the second round.

Sinner, who was ranked 778 this time last year, can make the world top 100 next week.

However, he faces a potentially daunting semi-final against three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka if the former world number three gets past Gilles Simon in his quarter-final.

“Both players are very good,” said Sinner, who lost to Wawrinka at the US Open this year.

“I hope I can play once more against Wawrinka, so maybe I can win this time.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:49 IST