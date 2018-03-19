 Juan Martin Del Potro in disbelief after beating Roger Federer in Indian Wells final | tennis | Hindustan Times
Juan Martin Del Potro in disbelief after beating Roger Federer in Indian Wells final

Juan Martin Del Potro stunned top-ranked Roger Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/2) on Sunday to win his first Indian Wells title and second consecutive ATP crown.

Updated: Mar 19, 2018 17:21 IST
Juan Martin del Potro holds up his trophy after defeating Roger Federer at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.
Juan Martin del Potro was taken aback by his triumphant display at the Indian Wells Masters, where he dethroned defending champion Roger Federer in a thrilling final.

Del Potro saved three match points as the 2009 US Open champion stunned world number one Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-2) on Sunday.

Federer was on the verge of a record sixth Indian Wells title – which would have delivered him a 28th Masters 1000 crown and the 98th title of his illustrious career – when he brought up championship point at 5-4 in the final set.

But Del Potro’s brute power proved too much to handle as he snapped Federer’s 17-match winning streak to claim a maiden Masters trophy.

“It’s so big,” Del Potro said afterwards. “I cannot believe I won this tournament, beating Roger in a great final and level of tennis. We played great tennis today.

“I’m number six in the world, I think? Which is so good for me.

“And I’m excited to keep working... I just want to keep winning titles like this if I can.”

Del Potro, who upstaged Federer in the US Open decider nine years ago, needed almost three hours to see off the 20-time grand slam champion.

It was a memorable contest, which saw Argentina’s Del Potro waste a match point in a second-set tie-break, though he remained focused to notch just his seventh win in 25 attempts against Federer.

“It was an unbelievable match in all the ways. I mean, we played a great level of tennis. The people were excited on every single point,” Del Potro said.

“Roger and I were nervous during the whole match, and we felt that on court... Unfortunately, I couldn’t stay calm in the tie-break of the second set, but then the calms come again in the end of the match and I played good in the tie-break.”

