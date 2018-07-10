 Juan Martin Del Potro sets up Rafael Nadal clash at Wimbledon | tennis | Hindustan Times
Juan Martin Del Potro sets up Rafael Nadal clash at Wimbledon

Juan Martin Del Potro set up a quarter-final clash with second-seed Rafael Nadal after getting the better of Giles Simon 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5).

tennis Updated: Jul 10, 2018
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, London
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates winning his the fourth round Wimbledon match against France's Gilles Simon.
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates winning his the fourth round Wimbledon match against France's Gilles Simon. (REUTERS)

Juan Martin del Potro set up a Wimbledon quarter-final clash against Rafael Nadal when he downed Gilles Simon of France 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) on Tuesday.

In a match suspended from Monday night due to darkness with the Argentine star two sets to one ahead, Del Potro sealed victory on a fifth match point after almost four and a half hours of action on Court Two.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2013, when he went on to lose to Novak Djokovic in an epic semi-final.

Del Potro trails world number one Nadal 10-5 in career meetings and lost to the Spaniard in straight sets in the semifinal of the French Open 2018.

