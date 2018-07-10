Juan Martin Del Potro sets up Rafael Nadal clash at Wimbledon

Juan Martin del Potro set up a Wimbledon quarter-final clash against Rafael Nadal when he downed Gilles Simon of France 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5) on Tuesday.

In a match suspended from Monday night due to darkness with the Argentine star two sets to one ahead, Del Potro sealed victory on a fifth match point after almost four and a half hours of action on Court Two.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old will be playing in his first Wimbledon quarter-final since 2013, when he went on to lose to Novak Djokovic in an epic semi-final.

Del Potro trails world number one Nadal 10-5 in career meetings and lost to the Spaniard in straight sets in the semifinal of the French Open 2018.