Novak Djokovic wins Japan Open, dispels concerns about shoulder injury

The Serb crushed Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2, to mark his 10th win in a tournament main draw debut in his celebrated career, which includes 16 Grand Slams.

tennis Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Tokyo
Novak Djokovic poses with his champion trophy during the award ceremony of the Japan Open.(AP)
         

World number one Novak Djokovic grabbed the Japan Open Sunday, dispelling any concerns about his shoulder injury that pulled him out of the US Open. The Serb crushed Australian qualifier John Millman 6-3, 6-2, to mark his 10th win in a tournament main draw debut in his celebrated career, which includes 16 Grand Slams.

Djokovic, who played his first Japanese competition ever, dominated throughout the week, never losing a single set to claim the trophy.

It was his first competition since pulling out of the US Open due to a left shoulder injury.

Djokovic, who started the week by taking part in a doubles game, intensified his performance as the week progressed, never allowing his opponents, including world number 15 David Goffin, to pose serious threats.

In the final match, Djokovic grabbed an early break in the first set to enjoy a 3-1 lead by blasting off a series of sizzling serves and precision returns that forced Millman running along the baseline.

The Serb kept sending sharp returns to deep corners, mixing them with elegant drop shots to force Millman working.

Djokovic fired six aces, never committed double faults, and scored points from 26 of his 30 successful first serves.

He never faced a break point, while Millman managed to survive only one of four break points during the match.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 16:06 IST

After NC delegation meets Abdullahs, 10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 06, 2019 17:05 IST
Oct 06, 2019 17:05 IST
'Overdue', says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina's hug
Oct 06, 2019 15:59 IST
Oct 06, 2019 15:59 IST
Destruction inevitable, says Mumbai Metro's chief Ashwini Bhide after Aarey row
Oct 06, 2019 15:21 IST
Oct 06, 2019 15:21 IST
Ahead of Rafale jet delivery, Rajnath to perform 'shastra pooja' in Paris
Oct 06, 2019 16:20 IST
Oct 06, 2019 16:20 IST
Kerala woman killed 6 of family with cyanide-laced food over 14 yrs : Cops
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
Oct 06, 2019 09:13 IST
'Unemployed, already married': Delhi man poses as scientist to marry again
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
Oct 06, 2019 07:41 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah's plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
'Pagle, ab rulaega kya': Harbhajan's special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
