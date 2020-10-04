e-paper
Home / Tennis / Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open

Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open

The 19-year-old Swiatek, ranked 54th in the world, had lost to Halep 6-1 6-0 at the same stage last year in the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

tennis Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 4, 2020. Romania's Simona Halep after losing her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 4, 2020. Romania's Simona Halep after losing her fourth round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes(REUTERS)
         

Romanian Simona Halep, the women’s top seed, crashed out of the French Open on Sunday, losing 6-1 6-2 to Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

The 19-year-old Swiatek, ranked 54th in the world, had lost to Halep 6-1 6-0 at the same stage last year in the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

