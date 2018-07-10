Roger Federer becomes ICC’s ‘no. 1 Test batsman’ after emulating Sachin Tendulkar

On Tuesday, there was a surprise for those who love both cricket and tennis as Roger Federer was unveiled as the world’s best Test batsman by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In what turned out to be a playful Twitter banter between Wimbledon and ICC, Australia batsman Steve Smith was displaced as the world’s best batsman by the world’s no 1 ranked tennis player.

Smith himself is Federer’s fan, attending his games a few times and even clicking photos with the Swiss legend.

For that matter, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli too has followed Federer’s philosophy of not heeding much to what critics say and do what they deem best for themselves.

It all began with the official Twitter account of Wimbledon posting a video of Federer in action, with him playing what looks like a forward defensive stroke.

They then asked the ICC how good was Federer’s effort, to which the global cricket governing body replied by putting Federer as the world’s best batsman.

The ICC even went on to put up a meme featuring batting great Sachin Tendulkar and Federer, with both players dressed in comic book hero Spiderman’s suit and pointing at each other.

When greatness recognises greatness 👌 pic.twitter.com/UB2hJli5gw — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2018

Meanwhile, Federer made it to the quarter-final of Wimbledon 2018 after beating France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 on Monday.